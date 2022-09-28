RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 465.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,217. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Insider Activity

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

