Reviewing Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Super League Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 794.99%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

This table compares Super League Gaming and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -33.88% -31.75% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Pop Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.15 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.80 Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.04 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Super League Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

