Rentberry Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $53,001.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.