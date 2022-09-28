Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Up 1%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.08). Approximately 189,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 187,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.01).

Renewi Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40. The firm has a market cap of £469.18 million and a PE ratio of 761.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 753.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.43.

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

