Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE RRX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

