Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 121465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 12,532.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $16,882,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

