Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/22/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50.

9/14/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 69,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

