Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $24.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 1,589 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

