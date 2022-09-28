Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Down 8.9%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.