Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

