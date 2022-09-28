Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of RTX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
