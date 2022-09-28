Raymond James Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $119.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

