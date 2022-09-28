Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Randstad Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.32. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

