Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.
Randstad Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.32. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $37.62.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Randstad
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.