Ralph Lauren Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.