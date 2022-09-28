Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.41. 2,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Rakuten Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

