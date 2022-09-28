RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

