QuiverX (QRX) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One QuiverX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuiverX has a market cap of $476,462.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuiverX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About QuiverX

QuiverX’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuiverX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuiverX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.