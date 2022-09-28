Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.