Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
PXSAP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $24.00.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
