PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 1.3 %

PVH stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PVH by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.