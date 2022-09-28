Pussy Financial Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PUSSY)

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Pussy Financial coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pussy Financial has a total market capitalization of $434,687.00 and $14,005.00 worth of Pussy Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pussy Financial has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pussy Financial Coin Profile

Pussy Financial was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Pussy Financial’s total supply is 218,398,529,553 coins. Pussy Financial’s official Twitter account is @PUSSYFinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pussy Financial’s official website is pussy.financial. The Reddit community for Pussy Financial is https://reddit.com/r/Pussytoken.

Buying and Selling Pussy Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the project is founded on the fundamental idea that any owner of liquidity can and should look at their liquidity as a unique primary asset. Based on this theory, PUSSY FINANCIAL will launch its native token PUSSY on Uniswap, however, this token will not be sold through the conventional methods of presale/private sale.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pussy Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pussy Financial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pussy Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

