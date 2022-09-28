Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.