PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 5,642.9% in September

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

