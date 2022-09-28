PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 5,642.9% in September

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY)
