Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Proterra Stock Performance

PTRA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 98,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Proterra has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $101,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proterra by 179.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 403.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,546,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $11,478,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

