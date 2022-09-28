ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 538.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of UDOW opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $88.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

