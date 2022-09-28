Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Prologis stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

