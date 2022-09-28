Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,670. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

