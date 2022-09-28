PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $580,600.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,099,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,551. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. TheStreet lowered PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 463.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 89.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

