Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

SQFTP stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

