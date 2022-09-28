Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.85.

Shares of PD stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$69.59. 62,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$37.90 and a 52 week high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 11.7200009 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

