Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 475,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,332. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.