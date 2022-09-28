Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BLK traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.52. 13,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $573.96 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.