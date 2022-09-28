Powers Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.27. 80,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,802. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

