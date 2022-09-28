Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 204,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,644,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,577,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.