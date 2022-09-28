Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,693 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

