Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Power Assets Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Further Reading

