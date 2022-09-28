Popcorn (POP) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00022237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00276838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001410 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00017156 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn (POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

