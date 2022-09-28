Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $1.31 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00007008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,649.45 or 0.99943250 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060546 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005714 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00064114 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.