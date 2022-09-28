PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About PolkaCipher
PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PolkaCipher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaCipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.