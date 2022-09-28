Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 19,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,069,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Several analysts have recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
