Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 19,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,069,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $148,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 396,190 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

