PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0009

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $501,565.58 and approximately $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

