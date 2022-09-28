Pippa Lambert Acquires 1,288 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93).
Aviva Stock Down 1.4 %
Aviva stock opened at GBX 408.90 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,089.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.27.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
