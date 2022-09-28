Piper Sandler Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $85.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $44,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

