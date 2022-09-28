Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $267,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 100,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

