PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 1,813,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 982,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

