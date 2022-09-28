Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.9% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.