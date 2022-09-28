PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

