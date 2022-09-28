PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38.

