PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.97.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Price Performance

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $79.41.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

