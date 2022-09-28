PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.