PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $318.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.53 and its 200-day moving average is $361.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

